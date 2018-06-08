Russia to test quantum data transmission from space station in 3 years
"Our Fund is preparing jointly with Roscosmos [State Space Corporation] a project of testing the system of [quantum] cryptographic key dispersion from the space vehicle, from the ISS. We expect that a demonstration prototype will appear in about three years to help check the technology's efficiency and technological limits by the speed, distortion, etc." he said at a conference titled: "Digital Industry of Industrial Russia."
Quantum signal re-transmitters have to be created to successfully develop quantum data transmission technologies, Garbuk said. A quantum key consisting of photons fades out, i.e. it can be transmitted only to a distance of 100-150 km and "that is why a principal issue is to create quantum re-transmitters that help ... reproduce, re-transmit quantum states farther, transmit them farther to the next 100-150 km," he noted.
As Garbuk also said, last year data were successfully transmitted in China from a satellite to Earth with the help of quantum cryptography for the first time in history. Quantum cryptography is viewed as a method that theoretically excludes the possibility of the unauthorized access to transmitted information.