    Russia, US agree on number of ballistic missile launches this year

    13:41, 20 April 2016
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia and the United States have agreed on the number of launches of intercontinental or submarine-launched ballistic missiles this year, Russia's Foreign Ministry said after the Geneva session of a bilateral consultative commission under the New START Treaty.

    "The delegations of Russia and the US continued discussing practical issues linked to the implementation of the Treaty," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
    The sides have taken "a coordinated decision on the number of launches of intercontinental or submarine-launched ballistic missiles that will be subject to telemetry data exchange in 2016," it said.
    Source: TASS

