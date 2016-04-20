Russia, US agree on number of ballistic missile launches this year

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia and the United States have agreed on the number of launches of intercontinental or submarine-launched ballistic missiles this year, Russia's Foreign Ministry said after the Geneva session of a bilateral consultative commission under the New START Treaty.

"The delegations of Russia and the US continued discussing practical issues linked to the implementation of the Treaty," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sides have taken "a coordinated decision on the number of launches of intercontinental or submarine-launched ballistic missiles that will be subject to telemetry data exchange in 2016," it said.

Source: TASS