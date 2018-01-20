  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russia welcomes Kazakhstan's UN initiatives - Lavrov

    10:05, 20 January 2018
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM According to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Russia supports Kazakhstan's UN initiatives, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "First of all, I would like to note the consistent and responsible approach of Kazakhstan to the promotion of priority issues for Central Asia, its focus on solving specific problems facing the countries of the region. We welcome the initiatives of our Kazakh friends to hold today's meeting on this issue topical for many countries," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council "Building a Regional Partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Model to Link Security and Development."

     

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia UN UN Security Council President Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. The Republic of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!