Russia welcomes Kazakhstan's UN initiatives - Lavrov

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM According to Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov, Russia supports Kazakhstan's UN initiatives, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"First of all, I would like to note the consistent and responsible approach of Kazakhstan to the promotion of priority issues for Central Asia, its focus on solving specific problems facing the countries of the region. We welcome the initiatives of our Kazakh friends to hold today's meeting on this issue topical for many countries," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council "Building a Regional Partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Model to Link Security and Development."