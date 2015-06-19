Russia will consider providing financial assistance to Greece - deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Russia is ready to consider providing financial assistance to Greece, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich told RT TV channel on Firday.

"We will support any decision [on solving the Greek debt crisis] which will be proposed by Greece and our European partners. Investment projects and trade with Greece are priority for us. If they need financial assistance, we will consider this issues," Dvorkovich said.

"Stable Europe and stable Greece is priority for us. We will support the resolution of Greece's financial crisis by all possible means," the deputy prime minister stressed.

Many countries in Europe want sanctions against Russia to be lifted as soon as possible, and Greece is one of those countries, he noted. "Those countries think about their economy, and not about politics. We believe that this is a constructive approach," Dvorkovich said.

"We definitely hold more consultations now with countries like this than with leading European countries that do not want to continue economic dialogue," he stressed, Kazinform refers to TASS.