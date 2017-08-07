Russia wins EXPO 2017 Football Cup by beating World Select Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The team of the Russian legendary football stars has won the EXPO 2017 Football Cup international tournament in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the final match, the Russians faced the World Select Team. The team with such names as Hernán Crespo, Jari Litmanen, Hristo Stoichkov, and Jean-Pierre Papin, lost by a score of 7:4.



The match was interesting as three players bagged braces. Two goals were scored by Vincent Candela (France), Evgeni Aldonin and Viktor Bulatov. Dmitri Sennikov, Azamat Abduraimov (Uzbekistan), and Jari Litmanen (Finland) stood out as well.



It was Portugal that took the third place in the tournament after beating Kazakhstan (7:13).

Recall, the EXPO 2017 Football Cup is dedicated to the Astana EXPO 2017 international specialized exhibition. The project resembles the Legends Cup annually held in Moscow, Russia. The large-scale sports event of such kind is held for the first time in the capital of Kazakhstan.



