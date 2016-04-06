Russia writes off Uzbekistan's debt of $865 million

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Uzbekistan's debt to Russia of $865 million was written off today after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on ratification of a bilateral agreement on the settlement of mutual financial claims and liabilities.

In general, the agreement was signed by the countries at the end of 2014, and it regulates the mutual claims after the collapse of the USSR and loans that were received by Uzbekistan in 1992-1993, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Uzbekistan recognizes only $43.1 million out of the $889.3 million debt, claiming to receive a share in the Diamond Fund of the USSR.