Russian adventurer sets new round-the-world record for solo balloon trip (VIDEO)

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian traveller Fyodor Konyukhov has claimed a new world record for the fastest balloon trip around the globe, Sputnik reports.

Russian traveler Fyodor Konyukhov, 64, reached the Australian town of Northam on Saturday, passing over the same airfield he set out from on July 12, according to ABC, a local broadcaster.



A video posted on the adventurer's instagram page shows his balloon flying over Australia.



It took approximately 11 days and six hours for the Russian traveller to fly around the world. Something Jules Verne's Phileas Fogg couldn't even dare dream about.



Apart from Konyukhov, only three other people have managed a non-stop balloon trip around the world and only one of the three flew solo. The first men to achieve the trip were were Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones who in 1999 flew around the globe together in just 19 days. The other brave soul was Steve Fossett, who in 2002 made history as the first person to fly around the world alone, with the feat taking him only 13 days.



Konyukhov's flight path started in Australia with the balloonist crossing both the Pacific Ocean and the Southern Ocean. He flew over New Zealand, South America, the Cape of Good Hope, scathed the borders of Antarctica and safely returned to Australia.







Source: Sputnik