Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan awarded Order of Dostyk, degree II

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin the Order of Dostyk of the II degree, Kazinform reports.

During the award ceremony, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he presents the high state award of our country to Russian Ambassador Alexey Borodavkin in recognition of his merits in strengthening allied relations, friendship and cooperation between our states, the Akorda press service reports.

«You are known in diplomatic circles as a prominent expert on international relations. As the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Kazakhstan, you are making great efforts to ensure that the friendship between our states is of permanent, and even eternal nature. We are grateful to you for your great and intensive work. Just recently, you celebrated a big date in your personal life. This is a wonderful anniversary, and this award is addressed to you on this occasion as well,» Kazakhstan President said.

Alexey Borodavkin expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the high assessment of his contribution to the development and strengthening of the Kazakh-Russian allied relations and integration ties.

«I regard this not only as an assessment of my personal contribution to the development of our relations and friendship between our peoples and states, but also as a high assessment of the efforts of all Russian diplomats working on Kazakhstan dimension, and first of all, of my colleagues in the Embassy. I assure you, dear Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich, that I will continue to make efforts to ensure that our relations, alliance, integration ties reach an even higher and better level,» Alexey Borodavkin said.