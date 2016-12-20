Russian Ambassador to Turkey assassinated in Ankara

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov was murdered during the armed attack of an art gallery in Ankara, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

Earlier it was reported that the unknown gunman attacked the opening ceremony of the photo exhibition at the art gallery in Ankara injuring several people.



According to witnesses, the Russian diplomat was delivering the opening remarks when the first shots were fired.



The attacker was shot and killed after assassinating Karlov.