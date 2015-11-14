Russian anti-doping agency to continue working - statement

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian anti-doping agency is ready to observe all requirements and to work together with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to remove conflicts with requirements of the international organisations, and at the same time the Russian agency will continue working even if WADA says it does not comply with its code, the Russian agency said in a statement published on its website on Saturday.

"In case non-compliance is confirmed, the Russian agency has the right and is obliged to continue its work and to undertake all necessary measures to implement requirements and recommendations from WADA."

On Friday, an aide to the Russian sports minister, Natalya Zhelanova, told TASS a committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) ruled that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) is not compliant with the organisation's code. The decision is to be approved at the WADA council's meeting scheduled for November 18.

The WADA Independent Commission delivered on Monday a report on its investigation into doping abuse allegations involving Russian athletes and recommended that the International Association of Athletic Federations (IAAF) suspend all athletes of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) from participation in international competitions.

It also recommended on Monday to ban for life five Russian athletes and five coaches over their involvement in doping abuse violations as well as to strip the Moscow anti-doping laboratory of its license.

On Wednesday evening, RUSADA forwarded relevant documents to WADA in regard to recent doping hype.

The ARAF sent a detailed report on its activities over the recent years to the IAAF on Thursday along with its official reaction on the report from WADA.

The Independent Commission of WADA was set up and began its work earlier in the air following a series of German documentaries on the alleged mass use of performance enhancing drugs among Russia's field and track athletes.

For more information go to TASS.