Russian anti-terror agency comments on blast in FSB building

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A man blew himself up at the entrance of the Federal Security Service's office in the Archangelsk Region in northern Russia and died of sustained wounds on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Russia's Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, the person, who entered the building, took an unidentified object from his bag, which exploded some time later in his hands. As a result, he received fatal wounds," the anti-terror agency said.

Three hospitalized after explosion near FSB directorate in Arkhangelsk

Three staff members of the FSB department received various wounds. The explosion occurred at 8.52 a.m. Moscow Time (5.52 a.m. GMT).

Bomb disposal experts are working at the scene. An investigation is ongoing