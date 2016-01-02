Russian antimonopoly agency finds Google guilty of advertisement law breach

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), a Russian antimonopoly and advertisement watchdog, on Wednesday found Google guilty of breaching Russian advertisement legislation, according to the FAS press-release.

Earlier FAS received a report from a concerned citizen regarding an advertisement distributed through "Google AdWords" system which offered to buy driving license. However, according to Russian legislation, driving license can't be bought and that it can only be provided by the Federal Authority for Road Traffic Safety after driving exams.

FAS officials believe that such advertisement distributed by Google is a direct violation of Russian legislation.

This is not the first dispute between FAS and Google. In September, the FAS found Google guilty of violating the Federal Law on Protection of Competition and charged the company with abuse of dominant market position, according to Russian Legal Information Agency (RAPSI).

In February, the watchdog opened a case against Google, which stands accused of using Android mobile operating system for promotion of its own services. The case was opened at the request of Yandex, one of the largest internet companies in Europe, operating Russia's most popular search engine and a website. Google denies the allegations and claims it does not restrict people from installing other companies' applications, including Yandex, onto Android phones.

The Moscow Commercial Court will review the Google's appeal against FAS ruling on January 25, 2016.