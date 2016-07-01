Russian Armed Forces to take part in Belarus' Independence Day parade

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Units of the Russian Armed Forces will participate in the Independence Day military parade in Minsk, which attests to the consistent development of military and technical cooperation between Belarus and the Russian Federation, BelTA learned from the Defense Ministry of Belarus.

Partaking in the military parade in Minsk to mark Belarus' Independence Day on 3 July will be the 104th Guards Red Banner Air Assault Regiment of the 76th Guards Air Assault Chernigov Red Banner Order of Suvorov division of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.



During the Great Patriotic War (in 1943-1944) the division took part in the offensive to liberate Belarus, including the Bagration Operation. The unit made great contribution to the liberation of Brest on 28 July 1944.



The 76th division also participated in the liberation of Belarusian villages in 1943, fought hard for the Belarusian Polesye in January-February 1944, took part in the liberation of the city of Kalinkovichi. In 1965 a war museum was opened at Kalinkovichi school No.6. The museum tells the story of the unfadable act of courage of the Soviet soldiers who defended the freedom and independence of the country. One of the stands in the museum is dedicated to the 76th guards division and also to Hero of the Soviet Union, Sergeant Yuri Ozerin who died in the battle for the town on 13 January.



Apart from the 76th guards division, this year's military parade will also feature the aircraft of the Military Space Forces of Russia: Ka-52 combat helicopters, Su-34 assault fighter bombers and Su-30SM fighter aircraft, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.