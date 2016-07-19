Russian athletes continue trainings ahead of Rio Olympics

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian athletes go on training to get prepared for the upcoming Olympic Games in Brazil's Rio, despite the ongoing doping-related scandals and litigations, Igor Kazikov, the head of the Russian delegation to the Games and chief of the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) department on participation in the Olympics, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Things proceed as planned, in conformity with the schedule and regardless of what is going on. Athletes who have won their licenses to the Games are guilty of nothing and are ready to take part in the Games. All final-stage preparations proceed as scheduled," he said.

The McLaren investigation found evidence that Russia's Sports Ministry and the Center for the Training of Russian National Teams and the Federal Security Service supported the doping program in Russian sports. The commission also concluded that the system of concealing positive doping tests at the Moscow anti-doping laboratory had been in effect from late 2011 to August 2015. Following the report WADA urged to ban Russian athletes from all international sports competitions, including Rio 2016.

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday held a teleconference to discuss the McLaren report findings. According to Spain's Marca newspaper, it postponed its final decision on participation of Russian athletes in the Rio 2016 Olympics till weekend.

Kazinform refers to TASS