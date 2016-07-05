Russian athletes' doping samples taken by FINA tested negative

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - None of the 260 doping samples taken by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) from Russian athletes since early 2016 have tested positive, Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

FINA earlier published a press release, which said that the largest number of doping samples (260) out of a total of 1,817 tests had been taken from Russian athletes.

"FINA held additional tests. Russians had the largest number of samples taken from them, more than those taken from Chinese athletes but none tested positive," Mutko said.

Russian sport has been in the center of doping-related scandals since last year. Starting this year doping control in Russian sports has been exercised by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) strictly under the supervision of the British anti-doping agency (UKAD).

WADA's Independent Commission published on November 9 last year results of its probe into the activity of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF), the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and the Russian Sports Ministry.

The commission accused certain athletes and sports officials of doping abuse and involvement in other activities related to violations of international regulations on performance enhancing substances.

RUSADA and the Moscow anti-doping laboratory subsequently suspended their activities, while WADA's Board of Founders approved the finding of the agency's Independent Commission that RUSADA did not comply with the Code of the international anti-doping organization.

Source: TASS