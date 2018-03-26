  • kz
    Russian authorities not considering terrorist act as possible cause of Siberian shopping mall fire

    21:10, 26 March 2018
    Photo: None
    KEMEROVO. KAZINFORM The Russian authorities are not considering a terrorist act as a cause of Sunday's calamitous fire in the Zimnaya Vishnya shopping and recreation center in the southern Siberian city of Kemerovo, the Russian Minister of Emergency Situation and Civil Defense, Vladimir Putchkov said on Monday, according to TASS.

    "A terrorist act is off the list of causes," he said.

    "The investigators are probing into all the possible causes except the terrorist act."

    Tags:
    Russia Incidents World News Terrorism
