Russian bandy teams face 'very harsh measures' after 20 own-goals

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian Bandy Federation said it will annul the result of Sunday's bizarre game when two clubs scored own goals 20 times.

According to TASS The Russian Super League game between Baikal-Energiya and Vodnik in Arkhangelsk on Sunday ended 11-9 to the former, with every goal put into own net.

The clubs have been ordered to re-play the game on Friday at a neutral stadium in Moscow Region, the federation said.

Russian Bandy Federation head Boris Skrynnik told TASS that both teams will face disciplinary action.

Baikal-Energiya and Vodnik have since issued statements apologizing to fans.