Russian booster orbits European Earth’s remote sensing satellite
19:42, 13 October 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Briz-KM acceleration unit has delivered a European Sentinel-5P Earth's remote sensing satellite launched aboard a Russian Rokot carrier rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport on Friday into the designated orbit, TASS reports.
The satellite's separation from the acceleration unit was shown in a live broadcast in the office of the European Space Agency (ESA) in Moscow.
The launch's customer, the ESA, has assumed control of the satellite after its separation from the Briz-KM booster.