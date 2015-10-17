  • kz
    Russian Briz-M booster places Turkish satellite on target orbit

    15:51, 17 October 2015
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Turkish Turksat 4B satellite is taken successfully to the target orbit by Russia's Briz-M booster, Russian Space Agency Roscosmos told TASS on Saturday.

    "The space apparatus has separated from the booster," the spokesman said.

    Soon, the satellite will be transferred for management to the client - a Turkish satellite operator.

    The time between the launch from Baikonur to separation of the satellite from the booster made 9 hours and 13 minutes, Kazinform refers to TASS.

