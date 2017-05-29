Russian car import continues to fall

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Russian car import into Kazakhstan continues to decline, while import from Uzbekistan has sharply increased to reach 11.5 percent, finprom.kz reports.

Overall car import into the country continues to decline. In the first quarter of this year, 4.7 thousand cars were imported into the Republic, which is 11 percent less than in the same period of 2016, while three years ago, in 2014 this number was 32.4 thousand cars, almost 7 times more than in 2017.

While the number of imported vehicles declines, their prices increase. The total value of car import into Kazakhstan so far amounts at $92.5 million, which is 41 percent more than in the same period of 2016, i.е. the average price of one imported vehicle has increased by 58 percent making it $19.5 thousand.

The majority of Kazakhstanis are giving up personal cars because of the high prices. In one year the number of registered cars in Kazakhstan decreased by 7.5 thousand, or 0.2 percent. From August 2016 to February 2017 the number of cars in the country decreased by 19 thousand.

A sharp increase in the number of cars occurred in March 2017, adding almost 10 thousand cars.

Russia remains the top importer into Kazakhstan, and this year the share of the Russian Federation in imports made 66 percent. In January-March 2017, 3.1 thousand Russian cars were delivered to Kazakhstan. Nevertheless, Russian car imports into Kazakhstan decreased by 24 percent while the average price, by contrast, increased by 35 percent.

Given the decrease in Russian import, trade with other countries is increasing. After a sharp decline in 2016, Uzbek cars share on Kazakhstan's market rose to 11.5 percent. In the first quarter of 2017, the number of Uzbek cars brought to Kazakhstan made 480 units, while the total value of Uzbek import is estimated at $2.3 million. The same with Turkish manufacturers, which this year exported 213 cars to Kazakhstan, while in 2016 it was 15 only units. The value of Turkish import in January-March 2017 amounted to $ 2.5 million.