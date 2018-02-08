Russian carrier launches new flights to Kazakhstan regions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Through flights from Moscow and Novosibirsk to the regions of Kazakhstan are now available, Civil Aviation Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan has informed.

"A Russian carrier "Sibir" is introducing new regular flights Moscow-Taraz as of April 29, 2018 and Moscow - Kokshetau after June 1 2018. Both flight will be served twice a week on Aerobus 319/320", says the message.

Also, the air company plans to launch regular Novosibirsk-Pavlodar flights after May 30, 2018, which will be also available twice a week on the same plane.