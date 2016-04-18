Russian citizen killed in road accident in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A citizen of Russia has died in a road accident occurred in Akmola region, the press service of the regional Department of Internal Affairs informs.

The accident occurred in Yessil district on 258 km of "Kostanay-Auliekol-Surhan" highway.

April 16 at 9 am Lada Priora got into a traffic accident. A driver of the car has fall asleep. As a result, the car flew into a ditch and overturned.

According to preliminary data there were three residents of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation inside the vehicle. The driver, born in 1993, has died on the spot of the tragedy. The two passengers (father and brother of the driver), born in 1960 and 1985, refused medical care.