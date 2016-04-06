Russian civilian planes to be equipped with anti-terrorist MANPADS systems

KAZAN. KAZINFORM - Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said that in the future, all Russian aircraft, and possibly the entire civil aviation will be equipped with protection against man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) used by terrorists.

All Russian civilian aircraft could be equipped with protection against man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) used by terrorists, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said Wednesday.

"I believe that in the future, all state aircraft, and possibly the entire civil aviation will be equipped with this, considering the terrorist attacks unfortunately taking place in the world... At least, they will be protected from MANPADS attacks," Borisov said during a visit to the Kazan Optical and Mechanical Plant.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com