Russian companies may soon resume operations in Iran - Energy Ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian companies may soon resume their operations in Iran, Deputy Energy Minister Anatoly Yanovsky told reporters on Thursday.

"The companies are interested, they are in contact with their partners there," he said.

"There is a chance that the work will soon be resumed," he added.

Yanosvky said that no intergovernmental agreement is required because so far it concerns only commercial agreements.

Earlier TASS reported that Russian companies are interested in doing projects in Iran. At the moment the most advanced company in this regard is oil major Lukoil which is ready to do oil recovery projects in that country, Kazinform refers to TASS.