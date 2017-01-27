Russian company may build a bridge in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov has held a meeting with the management of Russia's JSC Mostostroi-11 today, Kazinform correspondent has learnt from the governor's press service.

During the meeting general director of the company Nikolai Russu talked about the technical capacity and the projects implemented by the company, including those in Kazakhstan.



The governor of East Kazakhstan region, in turn, invited the Russian company to participate in the development of the project on construction of a bridge over the Irtysh River in Ust-Kamenogorsk.



JSC Mostostroi-11 is one of the top 5 bridge construction companies in Russia.