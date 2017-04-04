Russian Consul General on terrorist attack in St. Petersburg: We faced a common enemy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Consul General of the Russian Federation to Almaty Alexey Demin thanked Kazakhstanis for the support and compassion expressed after the terrorist attack in the subway of Saint Petersburg.

“We are grateful to Kazakhstanis, citizens of Almaty who couldn’t stand indifferent to the terrorist attack which had killed 14 people and 45 are in hospitals. Among them are the nationals of other countries. We have again faced our common enemy. You all remember the shootings in Aktobe and Almaty which occurred last year. As the President said, none of these cases remained unsolved. Both the customers and perpetrators are found after a while. We believe that they will be punished,” Demin said.

The citizens of Almaty brought today flowers to the building of the Russian Consulate General in memory of the victims and held a moment of silence.

Recall that the blast occurred in the Saint Petersburg subway on April 3 during which 14 people died and more than 50 were injured.

Following the incident, Almaty metro has tightened security measures.

According to the National Security Committee, a native of a Central Asian country can be linked to the incident.



