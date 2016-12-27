Russian Consulate employee found dead in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A temporarily seconded Officer of Consulate General of Russia Roman Skrylnikov died in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform learnt from Acting Press Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan Ilya Lyabuhov.

"With great grief we can confirm that on 26 December temporarily seconded employee of the Consulate General of Russia in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Russian citizen Roman Skrylnikov died in Ust-Kamenogorsk. We are now organizing transportation of the Russian citizen's body to home as soon as possible", he said.