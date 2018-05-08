  • kz
    Russian copter Ka-52 crashes in Syria, pilots killed

    10:31, 08 May 2018
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A Russian Ka-52 helicopter crashed in Syria, both pilots were killed, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS reporters on Monday.

    "A Russian helicopter Ka-52 crashed while on a routine flight over eastern regions of the Syrian Arab Republic. Both pilots were killed," it said.

    The ministry said a search and rescue team has taken the bodies to the home airfield. "According to early information, the incident may have been due to a technical malfunction," it said.

     

     

     

