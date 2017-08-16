Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov to publish book about Yuri Gagarin’s death

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's veteran cosmonaut, first space walker Aleksey Leonov, is about to publish a book containing documents and charts proving what the author says were the real causes of the air crash that claimed the life of the first man in space, Yuri Gagarin, according to TASS .

Leonov argues that Gagarin's plane was sent into a spin by turbulence caused by a supersonic Sukhoi-15 jet that flew past too close.



"The illustrated album will be called Man and Space. Its release will be timed for the anniversary of the launch of the first ever-satellite. It will contain my paintings (about 100 of them), photographs and documents and various conclusions concerning different periods of life, the full account of my creative projects, and philosophical reflections. Also, there will be my own conclusions backed up by charts and diagrams (concerning the circumstances of Yuri Gagarin's death - TASS). The sole exception is I promised to avoid naming the pilot (whose actions caused the crash of Gagarin's plane - TASS). This is a very delicate matter. It is up to the government to make a decision," Leonov told TASS in an interview.





