Russian court bans Jehovah's Witnesses, rules group is extremist: agencies

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that Jehovah's Witnesses was an "extremist" organization after the justice ministry applied for an order to shut down the group's national headquarters near St Petersburg, Russian news agencies reported.

Russian authorities have put several of the group's publications on a list of banned extremist literature, and prosecutors have long cast it as an organization that destroys families, fosters hatred and threatens lives, a description the organization says is false.

Source: Reuters .