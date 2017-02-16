Russian Culture Minister to visit Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinskiy will pay a visit to Astana on February 20, his Kazakhstani colleague Arystanbek Mukhamediuly revealed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On February 20, Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinskiy will pay a visit, we will sign joint agreements to promote our projects together," Minister Mukhamediuly said at the meeting of the ministry's staff in Astana.



Additionally, according to the minister, the Days of Russian Cinema will open in Astana on February 17. "The 2016 Russian blockbuster movies Ledokol, Ekipazh will be screened in the Kazakh capital," Arystanbek Mukhamediuly noted.