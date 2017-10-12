Russian defense minister warns situation in Afghanistan worsening

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM The situation in Afghanistan is rapidly changing for the worse, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at Thursday's meeting with Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo, according to TASS.

"Military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Tajikistan is successfully developing. We are holding a great number of joint drills aimed to reduce risks and improve stability in the region. Of course, with regard to you and to what is happening along Tajikistan's borders. I mean chiefly Afghanistan and the threats that are coming from there due to a rather unstable situation that is rapidly changing. And it is changing for the worse," Shoigu said.





