Russian delegation to Brazil Games to include over 700 people - Olympics chief
"There will be 700 people, including coaches and officials, in the Russian delegation," Zhukov said.
The Russian Olympic bid includes 387 athletes - 201 men and 186 women.
"The approval of the squad's lineup was the main item on the executive committee's agenda," Zhukov stressed.
Out of 68 track-and-field athletes, included in the Russian national Olympic Squad, long jumper Darya Klishina has been the only one allowed to compete at the Games.
The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport will pass its verdict on a lawsuit filed by the Russian Olympic Committee in which it challenged a discriminatory principle, which the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) had used in considering the athletes' individual bids for participation in international competitions, such as a requirement to reside abroad.
The Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro will take place on August 5-21.
Kazinform refers to TASS