    Russian delegation to Brazil Games to include over 700 people - Olympics chief

    20:59, 20 July 2016
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian delegation to Rio 2016 will comprise more than 700 people, Alexander Zhukov, the Russian Olympic Committee president, told journalists.ON

    "There will be 700 people, including coaches and officials, in the Russian delegation," Zhukov said.

    The Russian Olympic bid includes 387 athletes - 201 men and 186 women.

    "The approval of the squad's lineup was the main item on the executive committee's agenda," Zhukov stressed.

    Out of 68 track-and-field athletes, included in the Russian national Olympic Squad, long jumper Darya Klishina has been the only one allowed to compete at the Games.

    The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport will pass its verdict on a lawsuit filed by the Russian Olympic Committee in which it challenged a discriminatory principle, which the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) had used in considering the athletes' individual bids for participation in international competitions, such as a requirement to reside abroad.

    The Olympic Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro will take place on August 5-21.

    Kazinform refers to TASS

