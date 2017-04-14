Russian expert appreciates goals in President’s article

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Article "The Course toward Future: Modernization of Public Consciousness" continues the cycle of political and economic modernization. Russian expert, Director General, Moscow State University Information and Analytical Centre on Baltic Countries Sergey Rekeda shared such an opinion with Kazinform correspondent in Moscow.

"A right emphasis is put on the thing that the humanitarian area is not treated as an ethnographic and ethnic subject but relies on the nation and the targets to unite the country on the grounds of nationality. In the first place it is the goal of Kazakhstan integration into the global world", the expert thinks. The initiatives, the Head of State posed in the article, on practical development of the idea of small motherland and regional work in education and culture were favorably appreciated.

Work for developing the humanitarian space at the local level is not worse and often better than some global cultural development programs", Rekeda underlined, positively marking the target to develop education.

Rekeda supposes that the goals suggested in the article are true and correct on the whole.

"Including the sensational idea of latinization of the Kazakh alphabet that actually was not new. The important here is only the issue of its implementation that needs to drive off the criterion of pragmatism", the expert concluded.