Russian expert comments on presidential election in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM "High voter turnout in the snap presidential elections held in Kazakhstan speaks to the fact that the nation is ready for further development of the country and wants and will independently shape its future," director of Strategic Research and Forecasting Institute of the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia Dmitry Yegorchenkov told the roundtable themed Presidential Election of Kazakhstan. What is the new course of the country?

He also added that the choice of Kazakhstanis demonstrates their striving to renew the general national development model and simultaneously maintain stability.



"On the one hand the people of Kazakhstan stand for keeping the course taken earlier, on the other hand they stand for some renovation of the general model. These two things are pivotal to understand why people have come to polling stations and cast their votes," he resumed.