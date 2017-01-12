Russian expert praises Nazarbayev's UNSC address

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Sergey Rekeda, Director General of the Information and Analytical Centre on Social and Political Processes in the Post-Soviet Space, Moscow State University named the idea of developing the Astana Code of Conduct during anti-terrorist operations one of the most interesting proposals of the Kazakh President's address at the UNSC open debates , Kazinform correspondent reports from Moscow.

According to the expert, adoption and implementation of the Astana Code will allow to ensure safety in line with human rights standards.

Sergey Rekeda believes that Nazarbayev's address "Kazakhstan's Concept Vision on Sustaining Global Partnership for Secure, Fair and Prosperous World" can be described as "balanced" as it reflects interests of Kazakhstan as such, as well as international security.

"The address emphasizes security in Central Asia and nuclear safety, which is a special attention area that Kazakh leadership has been promoting. Of course, a lot of attention is paid to counter-terrorism agenda, that we all understand is the main "scourge" of international security", said Rekeda.

"There are numerous documents, rules and standards that regulate conventional warfare. However given how urgent terrorist threat is becoming, there is a vacuum of such standards. As we can see on the example of situation in Syria, there are quite controversial views on the actions of Russia and United States. It is relevant not only for hot zones like Syria, but also for domestic policy in Kazakhstan as well as in Russia or Europe in order to ensure safety from terrorist threat in line with human rights standards", explained Rekeda.