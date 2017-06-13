Russian experts interested in Kazakh tourist app

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM An international online conference on the environmental aspects of tourism development, with the participation of experts and students from Pavlodar, Barnaul, Kaliningrad, Tomsk, Perm, and Rostov-on-Don, took place in Toraigyrov Pavlodar State University, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The KazGeoTour app made by the PSU student Aliya Tukueva sparked the interest among Russian experts. Aliya has already won several awards for her work. According to her, the great location, proximity to Astana, cultural, historical and natural sights are a vivid proof of the fact that Pavlodar region has a great tourist potential.

"River tourism is not fully developed, and, in my opinion, this is a significant loss in profit," says the student, member of the Pavlodar House of Geography - River floats - one of the most popular tourist destinations among young people and those who prefer active recreation. Many settlements in the region, are located along the Irtysh River and can host tourists. Our app KazGeoTour, allows you to book internal and external tours, as well as to get learn about cultural and historical monuments."