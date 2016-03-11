Russian Federation Council to send strong delegation to parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Russia Marat Tazhin and Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko held a meeting in Moscow.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues regarding bilateral and multilateral cooperation, interaction within the EEU and the CIS.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, one of the topics of the discussion was the upcoming elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, which the Federal Council plans to send a strong delegation to.

The parties also exchanged opinions on holding of a big scientific conference called "Religion against terrorism" in Russia.