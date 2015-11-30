Russian film director Eldar Ryazanov dies at 88

MOSCOW. KAZINFRM - Well-known Soviet and Russian film director Eldar Ryazanov has died at the age of 88, Ryazanov's family told TASS.

"Unfortunately, we officially confirm the report," the source said. Ryazanov was hospitalized November 21. Prior to that, he underwent treatment in September and October. Last November, he found himself in intensive care of the Burdenko Neurosurgery Research Institute with the diagnosis of "acute cerebrovascular accident" and spent a few months in the hospital. Ryazanov made about 30 movies, with the most well-known of them being The Carnival Night, The Hussar Ballad, Beware of the Car, A Cruel Romance, Office Romance, The Garage, The Irony of Fate, or Enjoy Your Bath, Station for Two.