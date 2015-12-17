  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

    11:14, 17 December 2015
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Well-known Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    "It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Kazakhstan on the Independence Day," Mikhalkov, who happens to be head of the Russian Cinematographers' Union, said. Mikhalkov also praised the unique relations between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as President Nazarbayev's tremendous contribution to the development of Eurasianism, the idea first put forward by Lev Gumilyov. "I congratulate my friends and colleagues from Kazakhstan. I truly love this country. I've worked a lot there and I have really good memories about it," Nikita Mikhalkov added.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia Culture Independence day News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!