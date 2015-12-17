Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov congratulates Kazakhstan on Independence Day

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Well-known Russian filmmaker Nikita Mikhalkov has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"It is with great pleasure that I congratulate Kazakhstan on the Independence Day," Mikhalkov, who happens to be head of the Russian Cinematographers' Union, said. Mikhalkov also praised the unique relations between Kazakhstan and Russia as well as President Nazarbayev's tremendous contribution to the development of Eurasianism, the idea first put forward by Lev Gumilyov. "I congratulate my friends and colleagues from Kazakhstan. I truly love this country. I've worked a lot there and I have really good memories about it," Nikita Mikhalkov added.