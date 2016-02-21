Russian flotilla warships to visit ports of Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The warships of Russia's Caspian Flotilla in 2016 will visit ports in Iran, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, the flotilla's commander said Saturday.

"In the second half of the year, naval squadrons will visit the Iranian port of Bandar Anzali, Kazakhstan's port of Aktau, as well as Azerbaijan's port of Baku to participate in ADEX-2016 international naval exhibition," Rear Adm. Igor Osipov said as quoted by the Southern Military District press service.

He added that participation in joint Kazakh-Russian naval drills and the Caucasus-2016 strategic command-and-staff exercise is the priority task for the flotilla this year.

Source: Sputniknews