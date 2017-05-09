Russian FM Lavrov to visit U.S., hold talks with Tillerson

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will pay a working visit to the United States on May 9-11 and meet U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

"On May 10, talks are scheduled in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State R. Tillerson, during which it is planned (for the two sides) to exchange views on key international issues and current issues of bilateral relations," The ministry said in a statement on its website.

The visit was arranged in accordance with an earlier agreement, the document said.

According to the statement, Lavrov will also take part in the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council in Fairbanks, the second largest city in the Alaska State.

Source: Xinhua .