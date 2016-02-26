  • kz
    Russian footballer Andrei Arshavin spotted in Almaty

    09:45, 26 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the most famous Russian strikers Andrei Arshavin has been spotted at the Almaty International Airport this morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 34-year-old footballer is rumored to sign a one-year deal with local FC Kairat.

    Instagram user doda.sport posted a snap with Arshavin apparently taken at the airport.

    Throughout his professional career Arshavin played for Zenit Saint Petersburg, Arsenal and Kuban Krasnodar, Sports.kz reports. 

    Kazakhstan Sport Football News
