Russian footballer Andrei Arshavin spotted in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the most famous Russian strikers Andrei Arshavin has been spotted at the Almaty International Airport this morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 34-year-old footballer is rumored to sign a one-year deal with local FC Kairat.



Instagram user doda.sport posted a snap with Arshavin apparently taken at the airport.



Throughout his professional career Arshavin played for Zenit Saint Petersburg, Arsenal and Kuban Krasnodar, Sports.kz reports.