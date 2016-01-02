Russian government specifies 5 checkpoints for transit of goods from Ukraine to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Russian government has published a list of checkpoints used in road and rail traffic of goods from Ukraine to Kazakhstan through Russia. The relevant document has been posted on Friday on the official legal information portal.

On the border with Belarus the transit is possible through the Krasnoye checkpoint and also through a checkpoint at the Smolensk-Sortirovochny railway station. On the Russian-Kazakh part of the border mobile checkpoints are to be used, which are located on the 132nd kilometer of the A-310 highway and on the 180th kilometer of the A-300 highway and also a checkpoint located at the Ozinki railway station.

Earlier on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on transit traffic from Ukraine to Kazakhstan through Russian territory. According to the document, international transit road and rail transportation of goods from Ukraine's territory to Kazakhstan via Russian territory is carried out only from the territory of Belarus on condition that means of identification, including those based on the technology of the GLONASS global navigation satellite system, are applied to the cargo spaces of means of transportation and railway rolling stock, premises, storage reservoirs and other places where the goods may be. The decree came into force from January 1, 2016, and will be valid until July 1, 2016.

Source: TASS