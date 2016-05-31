Russian Helicopters to set up Ka-226T model assembly JV in Kazakhstan - Kremlin

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russian Helicopters plan to establish a joint venture assembling Ka-226T helicopters in Kazakhstan, Russian President's aide Yuri Ushakov said on Monday.

"Russian Helicopters plans a Ka-226T helicopters assembly JV," Ushakov said. Plans also are in place to build a first nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan using the Russian mode, the official added referring to cooperation between two countries.

The press service of the holding company has told TASS that it's planned to hold negotiations on setting up the joint venture with Kazakhstan at KADEX-2016 exhibition in Astana.

"Kazakhstan shows interest in products of the Russian Helicopters holding, including Ka-226T light multipurpose helicopters. Parties are considering a project to establish a joint venture in Kazakhstan. Next talks are scheduled within KADEX framework," the press service said.

Russian Helicopters are ready to supply light multipurpose Ka-226T to Kazakhstan, the press service said. "Furthermore, the holding will support service maintenance of the said helicopters in case of procurement," the press service added.

Kazakhstan's capital Astana will host KADEX exhibition from June 2 to 5, TASS reports.