ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russian ice hockey player Alexander Radulov got married to silver medal winner of the Olympic Games-2012 in rhythmic gymnastics Daria Dmitrieva, Kazinform refers to vesti.kz citing Championat.com.

As the source informs, two-time world champion (2008, 2009) Radulov and multiple-time world champion Dmitrieva have had the relationship for more than two years.