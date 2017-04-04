  • kz
    Russian Investigative Committee identifies St. Petersburg suicide bomber

    20:26, 04 April 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Investigative Committee of Russia has confirmed the identity of the person who committed a terrorist act in Saint Petersburg, the Committee press release says.

    "An investigation has established the identity of a man who performed the explosion in a Saint Petersburg subway carriage. It was Akbarzhon Jalilov born on Alpril 1, 1995", the Committee reports.

    According to Gazeta.ru, the suicide bomber Akbarzhon Jalilov worked in a car repair shop of St. Petersburg; he gained Russian citizenship in Russian Consulate General in Kyrgyzstan in 2011. 

    As a reminder, on April 3, a blast occurred in St. Petersburg subway between stations "Technology Institute" and "Sennaya Ploshchad". According to the latest data, 14 people were killed and over 50 injured.

     

