  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Russian investigative committee to probe Su-24M jet crash

    09:36, 07 July 2015
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Russian Su-24M Fencer supersonic attack jet has crashed in Russia's eastern Khabarovsk region killing both pilots on board.

    "On July six 2015, the military investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Russia in Komsomolsk-on-Amur opened a case under article 351 of the Criminal Code of Russian Federation ‘Violation of the Rules for Flights and Training for Them.' The investigation is underway", the statement reads. Earlier a source told RIA Novosti that a technical malfunction of the aircraft engines was the most probable cause of the accident.

    Tags:
    Russia Transport Incidents Accidents News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!