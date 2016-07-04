Russian, Japanese diplomats discuss issues of global security

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Issues of ensuring security in various parts of the world were in focus of consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and director general of the Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Kimihiro Ishikane, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed current issues of the international agenda, as well as steps to ensure security in various regions of the world," the ministry said.

Earlier, Kazunori Tanaka, the secretary general for foreign relations of the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party, said at a congress of Russia's ruling United Russia party that regular Russian-Japanese consultations on security issues are of major importance.

A regular round of consultations on the problem of the Russian-Japan peace treaty was held in Tokyo on June 22. The consultations involved the Japanese government's envoy for relations with Russia Tikahito Harada and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor MOrgulov.

Kazinform refers to TASS

