Russian journalists volunteered to help in EXPO-2017 organization

DAGOMYS. KAZINFORM The Russian Union of Journalists volunteers to help in organization of the Astana EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. Chairman of the Union Vsevolod Bogdanov said it on the sidelines of the 15th "All Russia" International Media Festival.

"We are ready to assist you in the forthcoming exhibition. If you need any help, we may devote a whole week to the exhibition and do it free of charge," Bogdanov said. As reported earlier, the media festival started in Dagomys district of Russia's Sochi yesterday, October 3, and will last till October 7. More than one thousand representatives of Russian and foreign mass media are participating in it. October 3 was announced the Day of Kazakhstan during the festival.